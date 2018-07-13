Longtime Rome Sentinel Publisher Dies at 97

George Bausch Waters, 97, died July 2, according to an online obituary in the Rome Sentinel, where Waters was a long-time publisher and president.

He is survived by his wife of 74 years, Shirley Kessinger Waters.

Growing up in Syracuse, he received a bachelor of arts degree in radio communications from Syracuse University, and began working at the Rome Sentinel on June 10, 1947, as an advertising salesman, according to the obituary.