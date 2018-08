Don Bolden, who led the Times-News as its editor for 18 years, and made a long-lasting impact on Alamance County as a reporter, columnist, historian and community champion, died Thursday, Aug. 2, at Hospice of Alamance Caswell after a battle with cancer. He was 85.

