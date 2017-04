Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/people/obituaries/louise-hutchinson-adventurous-former-chicago-tribune-reporter-dies-at-90/

Louise Hutchinson shattered gender barriers as a Chicago Tribune reporter from 1952 until 1973, rising up from a neighborhood news beat to coverage of Elvis Presley’s 1957 tour and the aftermath of President John F. Kennedy’s assassination.