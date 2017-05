Like & Share E&P:

Martie Zad, who spent 53 years on The Washington Post staff, rising from part-time sports copy boy to sports editor and who also served on teams that developed some of the paper’s first electronic editing systems, died May 15 at his home in Silver Spring, Md. He was 89.