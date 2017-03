Like & Share E&P:

Marvin Longabaugh, an attorney who started the weekly Navasota Star newspaper in August, died Saturday morning at his home. He was 56.

Funeral arrangements are pending at Lindley Robertson Holt Funeral Home.