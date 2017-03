Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/people/obituaries/nabj-mourns-the-passing-of-founder-claude-lewis/

The National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) mourns the passing of NABJ Founder Claude Lewis, also a founder of the Philadelphia Association of Black Journalists (PABJ). Lewis died this morning at Virtua Voorhees Hospital in Voorhees, N.J. He was 82.