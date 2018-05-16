Obituaries People 

Nick Coleman, Former Pioneer Press and Star Tribune Columnist, Dies at 67

Mary Divine | Pioneer PressMay 16, 2018

If a journalist’s job is to afflict the comfortable and comfort the afflicted, Nick Coleman certainly did his part.

Coleman, a former columnist and reporter for the Pioneer Press and the Star Tribune, had a sense of “journalistic fearlessness” and “was ferocious about taking on power and standing up for the little guy,” said Jacqui Banaszynski, who worked with Coleman at the Minneapolis Tribune and the Pioneer Press.

 

