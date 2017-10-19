Patrick Seil, Publisher of the Navigator, the Carmi Chronicle and the Prairie Post, dies at 57

Patrick Joseph Seil, 57, of Grayville died Oct. 17, 2017 at Deaconess Hospital in Evansville, IN.

He was born Oct. 27, 1959 in Evansville, Ind., the son of William Schrontz Seil and Mary Ann (Mungovan) Seil, of Grayville.

He was a 1977 graduate of Grayville High School and graduated with a bachelors degree from the University of Illinois School of Journalism in 1981. During his college years he worked at the Champaign News Gazette where his father and his uncle Manning also worked.