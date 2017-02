Like & Share E&P:

Margaret Dalton “Peg” Sloan, an award-winning editor and columnist who spent more than 10 years with the Daily Journal after beginning her newspaper career at the age of 51, died on Tuesday. She was 91 years old.

Sloan began working at the Journal in February 1976 and six months later, was named editor of the Accent section, a precursor to today’s Life section.