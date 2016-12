Like & Share E&P:

Walter M. Wick, an inductee in the Arizona Newspaper Association Hall of Fame and Publisher Emeritus of the Sierra Vista Herald/Bisbee Daily Review, died Christmas morning at his home in Hereford.

Wick, 85, who with his brother Robert have guided ownership of Wick Communications for more than a half century, died following a recent diagnosis of pancreatic cancer.