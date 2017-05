Like & Share E&P:

Wallace (Wally) P. Wakefield, a longtime sports writer for Lillie Suburban Newspapers, passed away unexpectedly in his home May 2. He was 86 years old.

Wakefield began as a sports writer at the Review in 1980 and quickly became known for representing athletes in a positive light in his coverage of local high school athletic events and also his involvement in numerous organizations and charities over the years