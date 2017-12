A few summers ago, Scotty Schenck, 21, worked as an intern in the photo department of the Tampa Bay Times, seeing several photos and articles published in print and online. His mother, Robin Schenck, made sure to clip his work and share it with his grandfather, her father, Robert Carr.

