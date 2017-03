Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/people/obituaries/robert-rawlings-chairman-and-editor-of-the-pueblo-chieftain-dies-at-92/

Robert Hoag Rawlings — Chairman and Editor of The Pueblo Chieftain and a fierce advocate for Pueblo and Southeastern Colorado’s water supply and institutions — died Friday of natural causes at the age of 92.

He worked at The Pueblo Chieftain and its former sister publication, The Pueblo Star-Journal, for 70 years, spending the past 37 years as Publisher and Editor.