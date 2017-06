Like & Share E&P:

Roger N. Warkins, a DeKalb native and former publisher of the Daily Chronicle known for his business savvy and fun-loving spirit, has died. He was 77.

Warkins climbed the ladder in his career from a paperboy to executive vice president of Scripps League Newspapers Inc., a company that owned 51 small newspapers, including the Chronicle.