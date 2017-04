Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/people/obituaries/ruth-sulzberger-holmberg-newspaper-publisher-dies-at-96/

Ruth Sulzberger Holmberg, who challenged racial barriers, political skulduggery and environmental adversaries as publisher of The Chattanooga Times in Tennessee for nearly three decades, and who was a member of the family that controls The New York Times, died on Wednesday at her home in Chattanooga. She was 96.