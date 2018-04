Sam Zagoria, a Washington Post political reporter after World War II who returned to the paper in the 1980s as its ombudsman and in the intervening years worked as a congressional aide, labor relations official and consumer product safety commissioner, died April 2 at his home in San Francisco. He was 98.

