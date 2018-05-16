Obituaries People 

Santa Rosa Resident Frank McCulloch, Acclaimed Reporter, California Newspaper Editor, Dies at 98

Chris Smith | Press DemocratMay 16, 2018

Frank McCulloch, a retired newsman commonly hailed as a journalist’s journalist and one of the nation’s finest, most hard-driven and principled reporters and editors, died Monday at a Santa Rosa retirement residence.

McCulloch was a formidable, bald-headed Marine Corps veteran who distinguished himself through aggressive coverage of the war in Vietnam and organized crime, and who mentored generations of journalists as an editor with the Los Angeles Times, the Sacramento Bee and the San Francisco Examiner. He was 98.

