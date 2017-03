Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/people/obituaries/stanley-dearman-editor-who-sought-justice-in-1964-murders-dies-at-84/

Stanley Dearman, the editor and publisher of a weekly newspaper in Philadelphia, Miss., whose editorials expressing outrage at the 1964 murders of three young civil rights workers helped set the stage for the belated conviction of a former Klansman for organizing the killings, died on Saturday in Gulf Breeze, Fla. He was 84.