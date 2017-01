Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/people/obituaries/tom-murray-old-school-editor-with-love-of-the-future-dies/

Invariably when Tom Murray, the editor of the West Chester Daily Local News, ended a telephone conversation with one of his colleagues about stories they were working on or projects they were overseeing, he would sign off with the brisk but sincere offer, “Call me if you need me.”