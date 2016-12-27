Veteran Newspaperman James Brown Dies at 68

Like & Share E&P:

James M Brown, 68, Douglasville, Ga. passed away on December 14, 2016 surrounded by his loved ones. He is the loving husband of Barbara DiMasi Brown. They were married over 40 years.

James is the son of Margarette Thomas Brown and Benjamin F. Brown, Jr. Jim grew up in Oak Ridge, Tennessee and moved to Titusville, Florida in 1966. He was a member of the first graduating class of FTU – Florida Technological University (now UCF – University of Central Florida) in 1971. Jim majored in Communications.

He thoroughly enjoyed a 34-year career working for several newspapers including The Gannett Corporation- The Titusville Star Advocate and the Cocoa Today Newspapers; The Lakeland Ledger; The New York Times – The Leesburg Commercial Publisher, where he was the youngest Publisher in the history of The NY Times. He also worked as Publisher and COO of Morris Newspaper Corp and Savannah Media.; The Story Newspaper Ga. and Heartland Publications in WV.

For a 13-year period, Jim also ran Sentram Corp with his wife. Sentram was a wheel cover replacement company that worked with insurance companies all over the US. After retiring, Jim and Barbara ran online retail businesses on Amazon and eBay for over 10 years.

Jim was an avid golfer, crossword puzzle aficionado and an ardent reader. He enjoyed travel, having most recently visited France, Italy and China.

Jim is survived by his devoted wife, Barbara; his mother Margarette T. Brown of Titusville, Fl.; brother Paul D. Brown of Marietta, Ga.; sister Phyllis Harrell of Clinton, Tennessee. He has numerous nieces and nephews and cousins and many, many dear and life-long friends. He was preceded in death by his brother Benjamin, F. Brown III and father Benjamin F. Brown Jr.

Following cremation, a 1:00 PM memorial service will be held at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd Douglasville on Tuesday December 20, 2016, 3099 Chapel Hill Rd, Douglasville, GA 30135.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the American Lung Association, National Direct Response Headquarters, 1200 Hosford Street, Suite 101, Hudson, WI 54016-9316

Those who wish to express condolences or share a special memory may do so online at www.whitleygarner.com

Arrangements by: Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville, GA 30134, 770-942-4246