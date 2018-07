Warren Brown, a Washington Post reporter and columnist who brought race and class-conscious insights to his coverage of the automotive industry over three decades and who bared his personal health struggles in a book about the donated kidney he received from a colleague, died July 26 at a hospital in Manassas, Va. He was 70.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/people/obituaries/warren-brown-washington-post-auto-writer-who-chronicled-his-health-struggle-dies-at-70/