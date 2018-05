Journalist, author and educator Warren Watson, a former managing editor at the Portland Press Herald who helped oversee a major redesign of the newspaper, died Sunday of pneumonia and complications related to diabetes, according to his former wife. He was 67.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/people/obituaries/warren-watson-former-maine-news-executive-and-author-dies-at-67/