Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/people/obituaries/wilfred-woods-wenatchee-world-publisher-and-civic-leader-dies-at-97/

Former Wenatchee World Publisher Wilfred R. Woods died Saturday at age 97, ending his nine decades of wandering the world and wondering tirelessly about how it worked.

Preferring the nickname “Wilf,” the newspaperman, family patriarch, avid outdoorsman, art philanthropist and expert whistler died at home from complications of old age and new ailments.