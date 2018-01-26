William B. Smart, Former Deseret News Editor and General Manager, Dies at Age 95
William B. Smart, whose four-decade career at the Deseret News included 14 years as editor and general manager, passed away early Thursday morning. He was 95 and had been in home health care for several months.
Remembered not only for his leadership but his forte in editorial writing and fostering award-winning investigative reporting, Smart was instrumental in pioneering televised political debates in the state of Utah.
