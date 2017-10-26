Patricia Edwards Named Publisher of The Clinton Chronicle
A community journalist with 27 years experience, Patricia M. Edwards, has been named the publisher of The Clinton Chronicle.
Originally hired as the general manager of The Union Daily Times and Regional Editor for Civitas Media’s five South Carolina properties, Edwards comes to Clinton from The Newberry Observer in Newberry where she served as Regional Editor of The Newberry Observer, The Union Times and The Sentinel-Progress.
