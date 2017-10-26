People PeopleInTheNews 

Patricia Edwards Named Publisher of The Clinton Chronicle

Vic MacDonald | Clinton Chronicle October 26, 2017

A community journalist with 27 years experience, Patricia M. Edwards, has been named the publisher of The Clinton Chronicle.

Originally hired as the general manager of The Union Daily Times and Regional Editor for Civitas Media’s five South Carolina properties, Edwards comes to Clinton from The Newberry Observer in Newberry where she served as Regional Editor of The Newberry Observer, The Union Times and The Sentinel-Progress.

Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Google+
http://www.editorandpublisher.com/people/patricia-edwards-named-publisher-of-the-clinton-chronicle/
Twitter
LinkedIn
Read More

Comments:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *