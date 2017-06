Like & Share E&P:

Patrick Hayslip has joined the staff at the Gainesville Daily Register as the new sports editor.

Hayslip spent the past seven years covering high school sports and Texas Woman’s University at the Denton Record-Chronicle, after graduating from Texas A&M University.