Veteran journalist Paula Quam has been named editor of the Wadena Pioneer Journal.

Quam, who grew up in Glyndon, Minn., began her journalism education at Minnesota State University Moorhead and continued it through the U.S. Air Force, training to be a TV and Radio reporter/broadcaster at the Defense Information School in Maryland.