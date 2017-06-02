Penny Weaver Promoted to Associate Publisher at Journal Gazette & Times-Courier

Like & Share E&P:

Mattoon Journal Gazette/Charleston Times-Courier Publisher Craig Rogers has announced that the newspaper’s editor, Penny Weaver, has been promoted to associate publisher.

Weaver will continue her role and duties as the newspaper’s editor and also have expanded responsibilities to assist Rogers as he handles regional tasks for the JG-TC and The Southern Illinoisan in Carbondale, where he also is publisher.