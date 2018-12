Peter Banko, managing editor of The Republican-Herald in Pottsville, Pennsylvania, and The Standard Speaker in Hazleton, Pennsylvania, has been named Editor and Publisher of Georgetown Communications, Inc., which includes the Georgetown Times and South Strand News. John Cioni will serve as Georgetown Communications, Inc. advertising director.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/people/peter-banko-named-publisher-of-georgetown-communications/