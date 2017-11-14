Peter Wallsten Named Senior Politics Editor at the Washington Post
Announcement from Steven Ginsberg, National editor, and Lori Montgomery, deputy National editor:
We are very excited to announce that Peter Wallsten is the new Senior Politics Editor.
Peter’s mission is critical: make sure The Post delivers the best political coverage in the nation. Peter is well-suited to the task. He is a sophisticated thinker about politics who comes into the office every day with smart ideas about how to take on the biggest stories.
