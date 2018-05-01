Peter Yates Appointed Publisher of The Daily Progress
Peter S. Yates, a veteran newspaper executive, was appointed publisher of the Daily Progress Tuesday. He replaces Rob Jiranek, who served as publisher from 2016 to 2018.
Yates’ appointment was announced by BH Media Regional Vice President Terry Jamerson.
“We are pleased to have Peter in the leadership role for the Charlottesville newspaper going forward,” Jamerson said. “His extensive background and experience in publishing, editing, advertising and operations will benefit our readers and advertisers,” she said.
