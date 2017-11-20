Pilot Editor Scott Graves Leaving Post After 17 Years

After 17 years at the Curry Coastal Pilot, Editor-and-chief Scott Graves is stepping down to take a job with the Wild Rivers Community Foundation. His last day is Friday, Nov. 24.

“It’s been a great adventure being at the helm of the Pilot for so many years,” Graves said. “I was born to do community journalism and the support from Pilot readers has been tremendous. I’ve met many wonderful people, covered fascinating stories and worked with many talented and inspirational people.”