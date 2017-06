Like & Share E&P:

When Mike O’Sullivan graduated from Villanova University, he aspired to a career in advertising.

“I thought I would end up on Madison Avenue, and it never happened,” he said.

O’Sullivan took a job out of college in the advertising department of The Maryland Gazette and discovered that newspaper advertising was his passion.