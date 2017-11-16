Postmedia Announces Changes to Board of Directors

Postmedia Network Canada Corp. today announced that Board Chair Rod Phillips has tendered his resignation in order to seek the Progressive Conservative nomination in the riding of Ajax in Ontario’s upcoming provincial election. Mr. Phillips has served as Chair of the Board of Postmedia since February, 2014.

Also announced today is the appointment of Paul Godfrey as Executive Chairman, in addition to his role as Chief Executive Officer, and Peter Sharpe as Lead Director, of both Postmedia Network Canada Corp. and its subsidiary Postmedia Network Inc.

Mr. Godfrey has led Postmedia since it was formed in 2010. Mr. Sharpe is a founding director of Postmedia and has served as a committee chair for seven years.

“On behalf of the board of directors and senior management team at Postmedia, we thank Rod for his dedicated leadership and wish him tremendous success in his political career,” said Paul Godfrey, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Postmedia. “On a personal note, I have known Rod for more than 20 years and I am confident that his strong integrity, insight and collaborative approach will serve the citizens of Ajax very well.”