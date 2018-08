Postmedia Network Canada Corp. today announced that David Pecker has resigned his seat from the boards of Postmedia Network Canada Corp. and Postmedia Network Inc.

“David Pecker has advised us of his resignation,” said Peter Sharpe, Lead Director of the Board and Chair of the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee.

