Postmedia Appoints Brian Bidulka as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Postmedia Network Inc. is pleased to announce the appointment of Brian Bidulka as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

“We are thrilled to welcome Brian to Postmedia’s senior executive team,” said Paul Godfrey, President and Chief Executive Officer, Postmedia. “With a 30-year career, spanning various consumer and technology-focused industries, Postmedia will benefit from his strategic financial insights.”

Mr. Bidulka is an experienced finance executive whose career includes senior roles in the food & beverage, telecommunications and technology industries. Mr. Bidulka joins Postmedia on July 17.

Mr. Bidulka received his Honours Bachelor of Commerce from McMaster University. He is a member of the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants and The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Ontario.