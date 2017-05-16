Postmedia Appoints Janet Ecker to the Boards Of Directors

Like & Share E&P:

Postmedia Network Canada Corp. (“Postmedia” or the “Company”) today announced the appointment of Janet Ecker to the boards of both Postmedia Network Canada Corp. and its subsidiary Postmedia Network Inc. (referred to collectively as “Postmedia Network”).

Janet Ecker is the President and CEO of Toronto Financial Services Alliance and a former member of provincial parliament.

“We are delighted to welcome Ms. Ecker to our Boards of Directors,” said Rod Philips, Chair.“With an impressive track record in government and finance, Ms. Ecker will be a valuable addition to our board.”

Ms. Ecker served as a member of provincial parliament in Ontario from 1995 to 2003 and held the portfolios of Minister of Finance, Minister of Education, Minister of Community and Social Services and Government House Leader. In 2002 she was the first woman to deliver a budget in Ontario.

Ms. Ecker was recognized in 2010 as one of the “Most Influential People in the World’s Financial Centres” by Financial Centres International and received a “Canada’s Most Powerful Women: Top 100 Award” from the Women’s Executive Network and the Richard Ivey School of Business in 2003. In November 2016, Ms. Ecker was named a Member of the Order of Canada for being a leader in the financial industry.