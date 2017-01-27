Postmedia CFO Doug Lamb Stepping Down

Like & Share E&P:

Postmedia Network Inc. (“Postmedia” or the “Company”) today announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Doug Lamb, will be leaving the company effective

February 28, 2017.

“It cannot possibly be overstated how significant Doug Lamb’s contributions have been to Postmedia during his tenure,” said Paul Godfrey, President and CEO. “Doug is a brilliant executive and has navigated some of the toughest financial challenges any company can face. He has also played a leading role in some of the most significant media transactions in Canadian history.”

Doug Lamb joined Postmedia’s predecessor company in 2005 and has served as Postmedia’s EVP and Chief Financial Officer since its inception in 2010. Previously Mr. Lamb held executive roles with Metroland (Torstar), Hollinger International Inc. and Southam Inc.

“I continue to have great confidence in the passionate people of Postmedia and their ability to face tough industry challenges, transform the business and continue to champion the important role of quality journalism in our country,” said Doug Lamb. “It has been more than a decade of ups and downs but I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to have worked alongside the best in the

business. I want to thank Paul Godfrey for his tremendous support and leadership and the entire executive team, who I consider to be not just colleagues, but friends.”

The search for a replacement is currently underway. In the interim, the Company’s financial operations will be handled by the corporate finance team under the guidance of the executive team.

“On behalf of Postmedia’s senior management team and board of directors, Doug has our tremendous thanks,” said Mr. Godfrey.