Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/people/postmedia-network-announces-election-of-directors-2/

Postmedia Network Canada Corp. is pleased to report that at its annual meeting of shareholders, held in Toronto on January 12, 2017, each of the directors listed as nominees in the management proxy circular dated November 23, 2016 were elected as directors of the Company. Directors have been appointed to serve until the date of the next annual meeting of shareholders.