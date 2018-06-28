Poynter Hires Doris Truong as First Director of Training and Diversity
The Poynter Institute, a global leader in journalism, announces today that the Washington Post homepage editor and former Asian American Journalists Association president Doris Truong has been hired as the organization’s first director of training and diversity.
The role was created to grow Poynter teaching, both online and in-person, and embody Poynter’s mission of increasing diversity in all aspects of its programs.
