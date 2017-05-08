Poynter President Tim Franklin Will Be Senior Associate Dean At The Medill School Of Journalism

Like & Share E&P:

Tim Franklin, Poynter’s president, announced to the staff this morning that he is leaving the institute to become senior associate dean at the Medill School of Journalism, Media and Integrated Marketing at Northwestern University.

“It has been one of the great privileges of my life to lead The Poynter Institute and the remarkably talented and hard-working faculty and staff here who every day change lives and have an impact on the journalism industry,” Franklin said in a statement.