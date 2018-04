Prescott (Ariz.) Newspapers, Inc.–the parent company of The Daily Courier, Prescott Valley Tribune and Chino Valley Review–has hired Lori Carver as its advertising director.

Carver officially joined the management team on April 2 to oversee PNI’s advertising department.

“I love the area. I have never been out west before,” said Carver, who most recently lived and worked in Charlotte, North Carolina.