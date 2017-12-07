Presstek Appoints Monika Collins as Marketing Manager

Presstek, LLC, the leading provider of eco-friendly printing solutions, today announces the appointment of Monika Collins as Marketing Manager. Collins will lead Presstek’s marketing initiatives, focusing on its wide range of digital offset and CTP printing solutions, as well as new products and technologies targeted toward growth market segments.

“I am pleased to welcome Monika to the Presstek team,” comments Ralph Jenkins, Director, Worldwide Sales and Marketing, Presstek, LLC. “These are very exciting times for Presstek and for our customers, and Monika will be an integral part of connecting our community with best practices for high-quality printing solutions.”

“As the printing industry evolves, it opens numerous opportunities for Presstek – and for its customers – to grow,” comments Monika Collins. “I look forward to helping the printing community leverage Presstek’s offerings to help their businesses succeed.”

Collins brings the eco-friendly printing solutions leader experience in marketing notable brands. Before Presstek, Collins led the marketing efforts for Tactical Communications Group. She also held senior marketing roles at Kennedy Information, a Bloomberg BNA business.