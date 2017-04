Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/people/presstek-industry-veteran-expands-role-to-support-newspaper-groups/

Presstek, LLC, leading provider of eco-friendly printing solutions, today announces the new role of Patrick Kilgallon as the company’s Corporate Account Manager for Newspaper Groups in the U.S. and Canada. Presstek, a preferred supplier to newspaper groups and buying cooperatives, created this role to provide the newspaper community with a dedicated resource for all their prepress needs.