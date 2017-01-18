ProImage Announces New Hire

Like & Share E&P:

ProImage – the leading developer of innovative browser-based automated production workflow – is pleased to announce their newest team member John Pourtless. John is joining ProImage as the new Digital Media Sales Manager and will be focusing on the sales and marketing of ProImage’s Eversify Mobile Solution.

John Pourtless is a long-time newspaper publishing industry veteran and brings over 32 years of management, sales and technology experience in the publishing industry to the position. John began his career in 1985 as a Classified Systems Manager at the Buffalo (NY) News. He then worked as Classified Systems Manager for the Orlando (FL) Sentinel until 2000. In 2004, after working as VP, Sales & Marketing for GDT-Nova (now Bluefin Technology Partners) and Business Development Manager for Atex Media Command, he was Sales Director for Baseview/MediaSpan (now Newscycle Solutions) until 2013.

Mr. Pourtless has extensive experience in advertising systems management, programming, project management and technology evaluations. Since 2000, he held several sales management positions selling enterprise-wide software such as advertising management, circulation management, digital asset management, editorial and online content management, and customer relationship management systems to domestic and international newspapers and groups at the executive level.

Eversify is an innovative cloud-based solution for the creation of digital publications for tablets and other mobile devices. Eversify enables the automatic delivery of content from any content management system to a wide variety of tablets, smart phones and browsers. Publishers are able to see exactly how the content will appear on all targeted mobile and desktop devices.

“We are very excited to have such a highly qualified and well-known individual joining our ProImage Team,” states ProImage’s VP of Sales and Marketing, Rick Shafranek. “Our commitment to provide superior and effective solutions to the newspaper industry is as strong as ever, and with the addition of John, we are confident to further increase our presence in the market place and to deliver excellent service to our clients.”