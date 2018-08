Publisher Susie Biehle and Editor Debbie Hiott announced Monday that they are leaving the American-Statesman.

Biehle has been the newspaper’s publisher since November 2012, and Hiott has been editor since November 2011.

The announcement of their departures comes five months after GateHouse Media finalized its purchase of the Statesman from Cox Enterprises, which had owned the paper for 41 years.