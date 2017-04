Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/people/publisher-of-niagara-lockport-newspapers-retiring/

Chris Voccio, publisher of the Niagara Gazette and the Lockport Union Sun & Journal, has announced he is retiring May 12, on his 50th birthday.

Voccio, who started his career at the Providence, Rhode Island, Journal three decades ago, said early retirement has been his goal in recent years. He announced his decision to the staffs of both papers in January.