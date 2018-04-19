Publisher Retiring After 33 Years at Davie County Enterprise Record and the Clemmons Courier
Dwight Sparks, editor and publisher of the Davie County Enterprise Record and the Clemmons Courier for 33 years, will retire June 1.
He announced his decision last week to the staff on his 65th birthday.
Sparks joined the newspapers in 1985 and turned the Enterprise Record into a traditional newspaper of record, printing a wealth of court, police and legal records and expanding its sports coverage.
