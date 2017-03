Like & Share E&P:

Mike Pride, former editor of the Concord Monitor who helped guide the Pulitzer Prizes through their centennial year, will retire as administrator this summer.

Pride, 70, became the Pulitzer administrator in 2014. During his tenure, the Pulitzer Prize Board opened its journalism competition to online and print magazines.