Rachel Glaser Joins The New York Times Company Board of Directors

The New York Times Company announced today that Rachel Glaser, the chief financial officer of Etsy, Inc., has been appointed to its Board of Directors.

“We are delighted to welcome Rachel to our Board. She joins us with an impressive 30-year background in key financial and strategic roles leading growth initiatives at a variety of digitally-focused, consumer-facing public companies. Her experiences and insights will be very valuable, particularly at a time when we’re highly focused on extending our position as the most successful digital news subscription business in the world,” said Arthur Sulzberger, Jr., chairman of the Company’s Board of Directors.